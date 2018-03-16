× A little wintry mix is on track Friday night into St. Patrick’s Day

You can definitely feel more of a chill in the air this evening. We’ll keep the breezy winds in place tonight, along with some wet weather. Rain moving in this evening will switch to a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and wet snow late tonight and early Saturday morning. This wintry mix will mainly fall along and north of I-80, and accumulations will be light. Around a tenth of an inch of ice and up to an inch of snow is possible, especially on elevated and grassy surfaces. Temperatures will be right at or a little below freezing.

The wintry mix will linger into Saturday morning, but it’s on track to move out just in time for the St. Patrick’s Day parade! Temperatures for the parade will be in the upper 30s. Cloud cover will slowly clear through the afternoon, and we’ll warm up into the mid to upper 40s.

More sunshine is on tap for Sunday with highs near 50. We’ll cool back down into the 40s by Monday and Tuesday with more cloud cover in place.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham