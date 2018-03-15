Sisters Celina, Morgan and Jayde Vanhyfte spend plenty of time in their family barn. Five years ago they renovated the barn and put a basketball hoop inside of it so they can improve their game.
VanHyfte’s hoop it up in a barn
-
Off the Kuff- Moline’s Alannah Crompton
-
Local boy with a rare heart defect passes away after battling health problems
-
Hundreds of Quad City kids shoot hoops with local college basketball players
-
Unity Christian shut down again due to illnesses
-
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Sweepstakes
-
-
Parker Kress inspires in improbable hoops debut
-
Illinois high school freshman’s incredible 80-foot buzzer-beater caught on camera
-
YOUR HEALTH: Recreating a heart to give a kid a fighting chance
-
March Madness: Breaking down the 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket
-
Teacher encourages creativity by letting students draw on her white dress
-
-
Craft brewing industry growing in Illinois as beer made for the state’s bicentennial celebration hits retail shelves
-
QC Restaurant Week takes us to a one-of-a-kind Halloween restaurant open all year long
-
CHEF SCOTT: Braised Belgian Pheasant