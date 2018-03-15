Necker’s Gift of Giving: How Davenport’s St. Pat’s Day 5k keeps CASI running

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The annual St. Patrick's Day 5k that's become a staple of the holiday gives runners a chance to strut their green and gather downtown. It also provides seniors in the community with extra opportunities.

For 36 years CASI, the Center for Active Seniors, Inc., has put on the race, in an effort to raise funds for their members.

CASI hosts more than 8,000 events each year for seniors in the QC area and this race helps to keep the center running.

According to CASI President, Laura Kopp, they set a goal each year to raise $100,000. That money goes directly toward the events, activities and programs hosted at the center.

Organizers expected around 3,000 runners to show up on race day. The race is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, March 17th. Click here to register.