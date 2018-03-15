Keko Martinez Focuses on Staff Morale, Proactive Approach to Gun Violence in Race for Rock Island County Sheriff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - Keko Martinez, the lone Republican Candidate in the Rock Island County Sheriff's Race, says his proactive approach is one reason why people should vote for him in next Tuesday's Primary Election and in November's General Election.

During our "Breakfast With..." Martinez on Good Morning Quad Cities on Thursday, March 15th, he talked about his experience in the Marine Corps, his commitment to morale, and his stance on gun violence if elected to office.

Click the video above to hear why he is running, the past experiences he's had that he believes will serve him well in the Sheriff's position, and his take on arming staff in schools.

Click the video below to hear what Martinez thinks about the future of the old Rock Island County Courthouse and the issue of gun violence in the Quad City area.

Every "Breakfast With..." Good Morning Quad Cities wraps up with a Facebook Live on the WQAD Facebook Page, where our guests answer questions from viewers. Click the video below to hear what Martinez discussed on the topics of immigration enforcement, school safety, and his "Running to Win" plan that will begin the day after the Illinois Primary Election - on Wednesday, March 21st.

