Jordan Delp hosting a basketball camp to help two local families

Posted 11:06 pm, March 15, 2018, by

Jordan Delp, a coach with Pure Sweat Basketball, will be hosting a camp on March 30th with all proceed going to two Quad City families.  Stephanie Rangel is battling breast cancer while Sara and Brandon Nau recently lost their 1 year old son to a rare genetic disorder.  The camp will be held at Augustana College from 1-3.