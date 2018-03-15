Jordan Delp, a coach with Pure Sweat Basketball, will be hosting a camp on March 30th with all proceed going to two Quad City families. Stephanie Rangel is battling breast cancer while Sara and Brandon Nau recently lost their 1 year old son to a rare genetic disorder. The camp will be held at Augustana College from 1-3.
Jordan Delp hosting a basketball camp to help two local families
