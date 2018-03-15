Jeff Boyd Looking for Comeback in Race for Rock Island County Sheriff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - Jeff Boyd, former Rock Island County Sheriff and the Democratic Challenger of Sheriff Gerry Bustos in next Tuesday's Primary Election, says one reason why people should vote for him is because he brings "tangible results."

During our "Breakfast With..." Boyd on WQAD News 8 at 11am on Thursday, March 15th, he talked about picking up where he left off after resigning in September 2014 and continuing some of the programs he started when in office.

Click the video above to hear about those programs and why he wanted to run again.

Click the video below to hear what Boyd thinks about the issue of gun violence in the Quad City area, as well as the idea of arming teachers in schools.

Every "Breakfast With..." wraps up with a Facebook Live on the WQAD Facebook Page, where our guests answer questions from viewers. Click the video below to hear what Boyd discussed on the topics of what to do with the old county courthouse, immigration enforcement, and his experience before becoming Sheriff in 2010.

