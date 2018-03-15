Illinois Governor Rauner responds to critics on how his administration is handling the state’s veteran’s home Legionaries Disease epidemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is exploring the possibility of building a new Illinois Veterans Home.

This comes after the current home, in Quincy, has been dealing with outbreaks of Legionaries Disease.

The Governor is now even answering critics who say his administration has been slow to act.

"The narrative for political purposes that somehow i'm too slow and 'why did this take so long.' Nothing has taken us long. We have implemented immediately, immediately everything that has been recommended." said Rauner.

Since 2015, 13 people have died of the disease. Just last month, four new cases have been reported.