Former Rock Island County Sheriff Jeff Boyd to Discuss New Campaign Bid on News 8 at 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY - Jeff Boyd is trying to get his old job back and unseat Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos in the Illinois Primary Election on Tuesday, March 20th.

Before that happens though, he is having "Breakfast With..." Good Morning Quad Cities on Thursday, March 15th during WQAD News 8 at 11am to answer your questions. To ask one, fill out this form:

Our "Breakfast With..." Boyd is part of a special week of "Breakfast With..." several of the candidates and leaders in Rock Island County ahead of the Illinois Primary. To see who else has been and will be interviewed on Good Morning Quad Cities, click here.

To see all our "Breakfast With..." conversations, click here.