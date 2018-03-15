× Former Rhythm City Casino riverboat burns in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – A river boat that used to be home to a casino here in the Quad Cities caught fire in Memphis on March 15.

WQAD’s sister station WREG reports that The old Rhythm City Casino riverboat went up in flames today.

Owner and Captian William Lozier with “Memphis Riverboats” says it was being deconstructed by workers when some debris caught fire.

Reports say that originally wanted to use the former casino boat to host weddings, proms and other events.

In 2016, the city of Memphis spent $1.7 million on a new firefighting barge for river fires but that barge hadn’t been deployed Thursday afternoon.

No Injuries were reported.