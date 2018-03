Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -  The president of Sivyer Steel in Bettendorf says that company is not closing, but will soon change hands.

Keith Kramer says a drop in demand from big customers since 2015 has forced  the company filing for reorganization in bankruptcy court, including loss of assets.

He said the reorganization will position the company to meet more recent demand from the mining industry.

Sivyer Steel employs 230 people, and makes steel casings.