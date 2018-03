× Six people escape safely as crews battle flames at a Princeton home

PRINCETON, Iowa – Multiple fire departments are responding to a structure fire at 1340 Highway 67 in Princeton, Iowa.

Princeton police say the fire started in the home’s attic. Six people were home at the time. Three adults and three kids all escaped safely.

This is a developing story, WQAD News 8 has a crew on the scene. We will update this story as new details become available.