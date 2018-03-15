Children exposed to violence conference aims to train locals on what to look for and how to handle child abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - Child abuse prevention month is less than a month away, and today teachers and child care workers got lesson and information on how to help stop you.

The 15th annual "children exposed to violence conference" was held at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.

Locals have the chance to come together and learn what to look for and how to handle child abuse and addiction in the community.

"Its essential that we get training on what to look for... how we can stay ahead of current trends.. offering the very best to in research and opportunities to learn here in the quad cities." said Angie Kendall, director of development and communications.

According to the child abuse council, one in five girls and one in ten boys experience sexual abuse before they turn 18 years-old.