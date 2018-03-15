× Amber Alert for two children allegedly abducted by father after mother shot to death

MARKHAM, Illinois- An Amber Alert has been issued for two children allegedly abducted by their father after their mother was shot to death at a suburban Chicago gas station on Wednesday.

A 2-year-old girl, Lynn Roby, and a 3-year-old boy, Jordyn Washington, were taken around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14. Both children are black with brown hair.

They were last seen in a silver 2004 or 2005 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala with their father, Lynn Washington, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police describe Washington as 40-year-old black man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 9 inches and weighs about 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, left arm, right arm and chest.

“He is considered armed and dangerous based on his criminal history and our investigation,” Markham Police Chief Mack Sanders told the Chicago Tribune.

Police say Washington was arguing with the kids’ mother, 27-year-old Lakisha Roby, when she was shot and killed at a gas station in Markham early Wednesday morning.

The children were in the care of a family friend at the time of her death. Washington then went and picked up the children, whom he is prohibited from having contact with due to a court-mandated protection order.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Markham Police Department.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video