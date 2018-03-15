× 6 people arrested after shots fired and stolen car chase incident last night

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Six people are in custody after Davenport police were led on a car chase when responding to a shots fired call Wednesday night.

Just before midnight in the 1100 block of Scott St., police responded to shots fired and found shell casings, but no damage to any property.

They then discovered that the suspect’s car was stolen.

A chase ensued when the car failed to stop. It eventually crashed in the 200 block of Harrison St.

Three of the six people in the car fled on foot, but were caught. All six have been charged in relation to the incident. Three of them are juveniles.

19-year-old Corionte Williams, 19-year-old Caleb Heath, and 20-year-old Cavarreon Smith are all being charged with carrying weapons, a misdemeanor, and second-degree theft, a felony.

Williams and Smith are also being charged with interfering with officials acts, a misdemeanor, while Heath is being charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a felony.