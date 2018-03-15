CHEF SCOTT: Margarita Shrimp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa – "You know how I love my one-pan cooking."

Chef Brad Scott, head of the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center at Scott Community College, says making easy meals and even easier clean-up after can be a key to the love of cooking.

Well, his recipe for Margarita Shrimp is no exception.

1. Peal and de-vein 16/21 shrimp (16 to 21 shrimp per pound)

2. Melt 4 Tbsp of butter in a skillet

3. Add shrimp

4. Pop a small garlic clove, mince, add to the skillet

5. Add 1 Tbsp Cilantro

6. Add 1 tsp of coarse, Black Pepper

7. Add a pinch of red chili flake

8. Tear fresh mint, add to the skillet

9. Squeeze 1/2 of a lime into the mixture

10. Add 1 shot of Tequila

11. Add 1/2 shot of Triple Sec

12. Stir together

13. Add 1/4 cup of cooked rice to a Margarita glass

14. Add 6 to 7 shrimps

15. Spoon some of the sauce over it all

"Jimmy Buffett would be proud," explained Chef Scott.

"Enjoy."