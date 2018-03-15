CHEF SCOTT: Margarita Shrimp

BETTENDORF, Iowa – "You know how I love my one-pan cooking."
Chef Brad Scott, head of the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center at Scott Community College, says making easy meals and even easier clean-up after can be a key to the love of cooking.
Well, his recipe for Margarita Shrimp is no exception.
1. Peal and de-vein 16/21 shrimp (16 to 21 shrimp per pound)
2. Melt 4 Tbsp of butter in a skillet
3. Add shrimp
4. Pop a small garlic clove, mince, add to the skillet
5. Add 1 Tbsp Cilantro
6. Add 1 tsp of coarse, Black Pepper
7. Add a pinch of red chili flake
8. Tear fresh mint, add to the skillet
9. Squeeze 1/2 of a lime into the mixture
10. Add 1 shot of Tequila
11. Add 1/2 shot of Triple Sec
12. Stir together
13. Add 1/4 cup of cooked rice to a Margarita glass
14. Add 6 to 7 shrimps
15. Spoon some of the sauce over it all
"Jimmy Buffett would be proud," explained Chef Scott.
"Enjoy."