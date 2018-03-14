× We’ll be cooling down just in time for the weekend

Although it’s been windy today, it turned out to be a gorgeous afternoon! Winds will relax tonight, and eventually the wind will shift out of the north. We’ll fall into the mid 20s under a mostly clear sky.

Sunshine will be back for Thursday, and we’ll be slightly cooler with highs near 50.

However, the chill in the air will be back on Friday as temperatures only make it to the low 40s. Cloud cover will thicken up throughout the day, and showers are likely Friday evening into Saturday morning. Some snow and freezing rain may be mixed in as well.

While it may be damp early in the morning on St. Patrick’s Day, it looks like the majority of the wet weather will be gone by the middle of the day. We’ll continue to stay chilly with afternoon highs only in the mid 40s. The sunshine will return on Sunday along with highs in the mid 50s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham