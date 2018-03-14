Sheriff Gerry Bustos Focuses on Public Safety Projects, Fiscal Responsibility, and Experience ahead of Tuesday’s Primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - Sheriff Gerry Bustos says his "unblemished record" is one reason why people in Rock Island County should vote for him in next Tuesday's primary election in Illinois.

During our "Breakfast With..." Sheriff Bustos on Good Morning Quad Cities on Wednesday, March 14th, he talked about his 30+ years of experience in the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department, his commitment to fiscal responsibility, and some of the public safety programs that he hopes to continue, if elected to another term in office.

Click the video above to hear why he is running again, the good things happening in the Sheriff's Office, and the challenges Sheriff Bustos is facing.

Click the video below to hear what Sheriff Bustos thinks about arming teachers in schools and the issue of gun violence in the Quad City area.

Every "Breakfast With..." Good Morning Quad Cities wraps up with a Facebook Live on the WQAD Facebook Page, where our guests answer questions from viewers. Click the video below to hear what Sheriff Bustos discussed on the topics of immigration enforcement, the new and old Rock Island County Courthouse, and more.

"Breakfast With..." Sheriff Bustos is part of a Special Edition of "Breakfast With..." some of the candidates and party leaders in Rock Island County ahead of the Illinois Primary on Tuesday, March 20th. On Tuesday, March 13th, GMQC had "Breakfast With..." Bill Bloom from the Rock Island County Republicans. Here's a list of who else will appear on GMQC on Thursday, March 15th and Friday, March 16th.

