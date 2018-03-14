Quad City Mallards fans determined to support the team until the last game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- A sea of people dressed in their best Quad City Mallard jerseys filtered through security, one by one Wednesday, March 14.

For some it could be the very last time they see their local hockey team play.

“It’s kind of sad. The Quad Cities without the Mallards isn’t the same. I’ve been coming here since I was a kid, so it is kind of heart breaking… These are their last games, so you have to cheer them on a little bit harder,” says fan, Tyler Petersen.

Echoing sounds of cow bells and cheers, fill the TaxSlayer Center, during the game against the Toledo Walleye.

70-year-old Sandi Conley has been sitting in the same seats almost every home game since 1995.

“I’ve might have missed a home game if I was sick other than that no... Because I love hockey, who doesn’t like hockey?” says Conley, she’s confident this isn’t the end for the Quad City Mallards.

''I`m hoping, I`m hoping above all hopes that, whether it`s another level of hockey or whatever I`m hoping it will be here…I`m just hoping that there`s something in the works,” says Conley.

The Quad City Mallards will play their final home game on April 7, against the Cincinnati Cyclones.