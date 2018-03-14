× Man who lied about being shot is sentenced to jail after police determine he actually shot himself

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – A man who claimed he was shot by someone else last year has been sentenced to two years in prison after police determined he is a felon who actually shot himself in the leg.

Sean Cullen, 35 from Council Bluffs drove himself to the emergency room at Jennie Edmondson Hospital while suffering a gunshot wound on September 23, 2017.

He claimed he was shot, but after an investigation, police determined he actually shot himself during a domestic dispute, then threw the gun into a neighbor’s yard before rushing himself to seek treatment.

Officers saw the trail of blood outside the home. It led to the fence of the property. A neighbor located the gun and alerted police the next day.

The gun, a six shot .22 caliber revolver had one spent round in the cylinder.

Cullen is a felon, who was convicted in 2007 for theft. He will now serve two years in prison, and then three years on supervised release when he is done serving his time in jail.

He was sentenced for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The investigation was conducted by the Council Bluffs Police Department and the ATF.