Man dies after crash in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Illinois – One man is dead after a crash that happened near the area where Route 94 intersects with Henderson County Road on March 14.

A 42-year-old man from Little York, Illinois was killed when his 2011, red, Chevy pickup truck left the roadway and struck a guardrail. The truck then rolled down an embankment.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident, but say the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and that he was in the car alone.

The Henderson County Coroner, Henderson County Sherriff’s Department, Biggsville Fire and EMS, Oquawka Fire and EMA and Illinois Department of Transportation all assisted with the incident.

No more information is available at this time.