Hopes for a warm St. Patrick’s Day get crushed

Early in the week, it looked like we would see a warm up by the weekend. But hopes are gone as high pressure is now expected to develop over Canada. Its placement will bring cooler, northeasterly winds across the Great Lakes States. That will keep us in the 40s for Friday and Saturday as an area of low pressure spins up and crosses the Mississippi Valley at St. Louis.

Rain showers will become likely here Friday night. With just enough cold air, some mixed snowfall is possible by early Saturday morning.

For St. Patrick's Day festivities, it looks like the rain will be gone. However, it will be cloudy and cool with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen