Red Cross offers smoke alarms, seeks volunteers to install them

MOLINE, Illinois - The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help install smoke alarms in the Quad Cities.

Sound the alarm is a nationwide Red Cross campaign to reduce the number of deaths and injuries in home fires.

The American Red Cross here in the Quad Cities is looking for enough volunteers to install smoke alarms in 700 houses in one day!

"We are looking to engage more than 200 local volunteers to help us with installations of smoke alarms in homes across Scott and Muscatine counties in Iowa and Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties in Illinois." said Amber Wood from the American Red Cross.

Smoke alarm installation will last all day Saturday, April 28.

Volunteers will be able to pick between three different positions and no qualifications are necessary.

The campaign has made more than 5,000 homes safer here in the Quad Cities alone.

Here is more information: American Red Cross Sound The Alarm Event