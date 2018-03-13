× QC Mallards will cease operations after current season ends

MOLINE, Illinois — The Quad City Mallards hockey team will cease operations after the current season ends, owner Jordan Melville announced today.

It was a difficult decision to make after assessing the financial commitment required for the team to continue, according to a statement from Melville.

The Mallards have 11 total regular season games remaining and five home games left to play. They will finish the regular season with a home game on Saturday night, April 7.

“We will make certain that all of our commitments to our partners, ticket holders and other stake holders are honored,” said Melville. “We will also work hard to insure that fans attending each of our remaining home games will have the same kind of memorable experience they’ve come to expect from a night of Mallards hockey. On the ice, I am confident our team put will forth the utmost effort to win as many of our remaining games as possible.”

The team has informed the ECHL of their decision to withdraw membership from the league.

Melville took over ownership of the Mallards in 2012 and two years later guided the team through its transition to the ECHL.

“As sad as it is to reach the end of this road, the five-plus years I have owned the Mallards have been a remarkable experience and I am incredibly thankful to our fans for their tremendous support during that time and our players and staff for their tireless efforts. The TaxSlayer Center has been a great partner and I owe a great deal of gratitude to all of our partners as well as the Quad Cities as whole. I will always be grateful for the time I’ve been able to spend in the Quad Cities over the last five years.

The Mallards’ successful history has seen them qualify for the playoffs the last five years and while the team has struggled on the ice this season, its longer term legacy includes three league championships and a tradition of winning hockey seldom matched in the sport. Likewise, the franchise has invested in the community through its long term support of Quad Cities charities and nonprofit groups including the Genesis Health Services Foundation, the United Way and more.