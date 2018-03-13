Police release new details about officer involved shooting in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The Scott County Sherrif's Office says 43-year-old John Hess of Davenport was taken into custody after gun shots were exchanged in the morning early hours of March 13.

Police say they were called to the 2800 block of Arlington Avenue in Davenport just before 4 A.M. to respond to a domestic disturbance. Police were told that a man was armed, and was walking towards Locust Street and Grand Avenue where he intended to confront a woman who previously filed a restraining order against him.

When an officer located Hess, and began to approach him near the 2100 block of Grand Avenue, Hess drew a gun. The officer drew his gun and gunfire was exchanged, according to police.

Hess was struck by gunfire, but was not badly injured.

The officer was able to disarm Hess without being injured, and took Hess into custody. Hess was treated on the scene, and transported to Genesis East Medical center with non-life threatening injuries.

Now, the Scott County Sheriff's Office is investigating, and charges are pending.

The pending charges include Theft, Going Armed with Intent, Carrying weapons, Assault on a Police Officer with a weapon, and Violation of a No Contact Order.

The officer remains on administrative leave, per protocol, while the investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been released at this time.