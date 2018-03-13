× Officer involved shooting in Davenport this morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport Police officer has been placed on administrative leave and an individual is in custody this morning after shots were exchanged at a home between East High and Grand Streets off Locust Street.

Officers were called to respond to a domestic dispute at the home just before 4 a.m. A male individual was violating a protective order, according to Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski.

The individual had a handgun. When police arrived on the scene, shots were exchanged.

The suspect was hit, but not severely injured. He has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, in police custody.

One officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

The situation is under control, according to Sikorski.

