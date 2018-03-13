Officer involved shooting in Davenport this morning
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport Police officer has been placed on administrative leave and an individual is in custody this morning after shots were exchanged at a home between East High and Grand Streets off Locust Street.
Officers were called to respond to a domestic dispute at the home just before 4 a.m. A male individual was violating a protective order, according to Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski.
The individual had a handgun. When police arrived on the scene, shots were exchanged.
The suspect was hit, but not severely injured. He has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, in police custody.
One officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.
The situation is under control, according to Sikorski.
