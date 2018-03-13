News 8 Trio: Me & Billy features menu items and cocktails ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As St. Patrick's Day rapidly approaches, Fran Maus, from Me & Billy in Davenport, joined Elizabeth Wadas in the News 8 Kitchen to show off three drinks that will help get you in the holiday spirit and some menu items that will leave your mouth watering.

The doors will open at 9:00 A.M. and the kitchen and bar with have a special menu to help celebrate the holiday.

Menu Items will include green beer and some of the following

COCKTAILS:

Irish Mule

Irish Coffee

Fat Frog (made with secret ingredients!)

FOOD: