Monticello man previously involved with youth basketball charged with transporting child pornography

MONTICELLO, Iowa – A 42-year-old man, who was previously involved with youth basketball in Iowa, has been charged with knowingly transporting child pornography across state lines.

Gregory Stephen of Monticello is believed to have transported a recording device containing child pornography from Illinois to Iowa in January of 2018.

The videos on the device showed young, non-adult boys undressed and based on an investigation, the males do not appear to be aware they were being recorded.

If convicted, Stephen could face between 5 and twenty years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and at least 5 years of supervised release following his term.