Man who is charged with killing DCFS worker wont use mental health defense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLL COUNTY, Illinois - The man charged with killing a DCFS worker has withdrawn his request for a mental health evaluation.

Andrew Sucher is charged with killing Pamela Knight. Knight was trying to take a child into protective custody last September.

Attorney's say Sucher kicked Knight in the head and fractured her skull. She died in February from the injuries.

Sucher's Lawyers requested the mental evaluation back in December, but on March 9 they withdrew that request.

A jury trial is set for late May.