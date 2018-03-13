Local republican: Illinois gubernatorial primary getting too personal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- Illinois Republicans are in the midst of trying to keep the Governor's Mansion red, but members are trying to decide who to vote for, for that position.

We had Breakfast With...Bill Bloom, Chairman Emeritus of the Rock Island County Republicans, Tuesday, March 13 on Good Morning Quad Cities. Bloom says the party has become somewhat fractured in Illinois with the debate between current Governor Bruce Rauner and gubernatorial candidate and state representative Jeanne Ives.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"After the primary is over, we're only going to have one candidate, and everybody needs to come together to support that candidate after the primary," Bloom said Tuesday. "If the primary election gets too personal and people get beyond the issues, then sometimes it gets difficult for [some] people to drop the confrontational issues they just had and suddenly say, 'Well, I'm for Bruce,' or 'I'm for Jeanne,' or whoever wins that race."

This Friday, we're having Breakfast With...Doug House, Chairman of the Rock Island County Democrats. To ask him a question, click here.

We're also focusing on the Rock Island County Sheriff's race Wednesday, March 14 and Thursday, March 15. Wednesday, we're having Breakfast With...Sheriff Gerry Bustos, who's running in the Democratic Primary. To ask Bustos a question, click here. On Thursday, we're interviewing Keko Martinez, who's running unopposed in the Republican Primary. To ask Martinez a question, click here.

To see our complete coverage of our special edition Breakfast With...click here.