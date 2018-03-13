Fareway: St. Patrick’s Day Shepherd’s Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Makes: 6 servings

Total Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

1 pound lean ground beef or leftover pot roast

2 tsp. olive oil

1 onion, chopped

3 medium carrots, diced

½ pound mushrooms, sliced

2 tsp. fresh thyme OR 1 tsp. dried thyme

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 cup low sodium beef broth

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup frozen peas

1 pound potatoes, cut into 2 inch cubes

1 head of cauliflower, cut into florets

2/3 cup skim milk

2 Tbsp. butter

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

If using ground beef, brown it in a large nonstick skillet and drain any excess fat. Remove from skillet and set aside.

Add oil to skillet and saute onions and carrots until tender, about 8 minutes. Add mushrooms and thyme, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are soft, about 5 minutes.

Return meat to the pan (or add pot roast now). Add flour and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in broth, salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and stir in peas.

Pour mixture into a baking dish.

Steam potatoes for 10 minutes. Add cauliflower and cook until potatoes and cauliflower are tender, about 15 more minutes. Drain water and mash until smooth. Add milk, butter, salt and pepper to taste.

Spread the potato mixture on top of the meat and bake for about 25 minutes, or until heated through.

(Nutrition information per serving: 344 calories; 15.4 g fat; 4.9 g saturated fat; 55.1 mg cholesterol; 241 mg sodium; 30.5 g carbohydrate; 6.3 g fiber; 22.7 g protein)