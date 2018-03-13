Cup stacking draws more than 125 elementary students to compete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - Today, more than 125 elementary students gathered at Wharton Field House in Moline to compete in a sport stacking competition.

It was the 15 annual competition for the event known as "cup stacking."

Third, fourth, and fifth grade students are allowed to compete. Students compete from all five Moline schools.

Cup stacking is a sport that tests agility, concentration and speed.

"Once you get a new best time it's like thrilling because it takes you like two or three months to get that new best." said Eli Hayz of Hamilton Elementary School.

According to the World Sport Stacking Association, the world record for stacking 12 cups is 1.7 seconds!