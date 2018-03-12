× Woman accused of reckless homicide in death of Moline’s “can man” pleads guilty

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Kristianna Granada, the 25-year-old East Moline woman charged in the death of a pedestrian known around his Moline neighborhood as “can man” for his frequent trips to a recycling center, plead guilty to reckless homicide in Rock Island County Court on Monday, March 12.

Under a plea agreement, Granada will serve no more than two years for striking and killing Bob Moldenhauer in December, 2016. Her sentencing date will occur in May.

Previously, Granada had pleaded not guilty to two different counts of reckless homicide at her initial arraignment.

Court documents showed that Granada’s van was “not equipped with a windshield defroster or heat” and her visibility was obstructed by “ice on her vehicle’s window.”