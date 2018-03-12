Who’s up for 60s for St. Patrick’s Day Weekend?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’ll remain quite chilly for the next few days as temperatures stay in the 30s and 40s. However, I believe we can get through it knowing how warm it will feel looking toward the St. Patrick's Day Weekend.

The Quad Cities sure knows how to celebrate with one of the top-rated parades in the nation.

The warm up will begin Thursday with temperatures warming into the 50s. But 60s are a good bet for both weekend days. We may have to dodge a few passing showers for the weekend, but it does not look like a washout at all.

Good news for St. Patrick’s Day festivities! Looks like we'll have the luck o' the Irish again!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen