Iowa Senate leader Bill Dix resigns after video shows him kissing lobbyist for municipalities

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix has resigned after photos and video showing him kissing a statehouse lobbyist at a Des Moines bar on March 1 were published by political website Iowa Starting Line today.

Gov. Kim Reynolds met with Dix this afternoon after telling Des Moines’ WHO TV she was “disappointed” after initially hearing the news. She said she hoped her conversation with Dix later would provide her with additional facts.

When asked by HO TV if Dix should resign, given that the lobbyist — who worked for municipality groups — could represent professional interests that come before Dix in the senate, Reynolds responded, “I think Iowans hold their elected officials to a high standard. They expect us to lead. I expect to lead. I want to know the facts.”

Iowa Starting Line reports the video was provided by people who witnessed Dix’s interactions with the lobbyist at the Waveland Tap bar on March 1st. The people told the website they recognized Dix from media coverage of state politics, including a sexual harassment trial involving Senate Republicans.

Senate Democrats had earlier released a statement calling it a “serious matter” and accused Dix of failing to take responsibility after a former Senate staffer filed a lawsuit claiming sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Dix is married with three children. He had not announced any plans to run for re-election.

Neither Dix nor the lobbyist responded to requests for comment from The Associated Press or WHO TV.