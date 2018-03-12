Toys ‘R’ Us Expected to Announce Closure of All Stores Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - Toys 'R' Us is getting ready to make a big announcement.

The retailer is expected to announce today that it's liquidating its entire U.S. operations. That means 620 stores will close.

WQAD News 8's Financial Expert - Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski - is on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday for our weekly "Your Money" segment. On Monday, March 12th, he said Toys 'R' Us has tried to find a buyer after filing for bankruptcy protection last fall, but with no luck.

"They had a very disappointing retail holiday shopping season and closed about 20% of their stores in January," he explained. "More than likely today they will announce the closing of the remaining 600+ stores, including the two in Davenport and Moline."

