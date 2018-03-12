Four separate shots fired incidents within 24 hours in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Davenport Police responded to three separate shots fired incidents in just one day, March 11.

The first incident was just after midnight Sunday morning near Shenanigan's Irish Pub in downtown Davenport.

Cazmiere DeShawn Graves was arrested in connection with the shots fired. Police say they don't know what led up to the incident, but shots were fired as Graves ran up Harrison Street. Officers eventually found a gun in the area and arrested Graves. He's being held at Scott County Jail, facing four felony charges, including: being a felon in possession of a firearm, interference with a dangerous weapon, and violating his work release order.

A second shots fired incident happened near the intersection of Lombard and Warren around 3 a.m.

Another man was arrested in a third shots fired incident around 4:20 a.m. near Second and Howell Streets in Davenport.

Michael Havig is charged with carrying a firearm while under the influence, public intoxication, and reckless use of a firearm.

Meanwhile, police are still investigating a third incident that occurred just after 1 p.m. yesterday. Officers found several shell casings on the road near 13th and Brady Streets, right next to St. John's United Methodist Church. Police still don't know who did it or why it happened.

No one was hurt in any of the shots fired calls.