Moline-Coal Valley school board discusses ways to upgrade security in and outside the classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE---Assistant Principal Lisa Martinez says she’s very confident with the security system at Moline High School, but there are always room for improvements.

“I think we have to be more open minded to different methods of being proactive,” says Martinez.

She was one of two assistant principals from Moline-Coal Valley schools to present a district safety review to the school board Monday, March 12.

“We want to talk about the things we are doing in our school district at all levels, elementary, middle schools and high schools. Those procedures vary by building size and what the buildings look like but for the most part it is the same,” says Martinez

Each school in the district is equip with cameras and an automatic door lock system. To get in to each building visitors have to show a valid state issued form of identification.

Moline High School is the only school in the district to have the Raptor System, which performs instant background checks at the front door.

“I think we have to be more open minded to different methods of being proactive,” says Martinez.

During the board meeting, the group introduced a goal to upgrade camera systems for Moline-Coal Valley schools as well as install a magnetic lock system to make it easier to get out in case of an emergency.

Outside the school, administrators are reminding parents and staff about ways to communicate with police, with the help of an app called P-3.

“This is an app that’s developed by the police department and their crime stoppers program so students and parents can download this app for free,” says Amber Sensabaugh, Assistant Principal at John Deere Middle School.

The goal she explained it to have it available to every student and parent in the middle and high school level, by the end of the school year.

Eventually, implementing it for elementary schools down the road.

The district is still in the early stages of figuring out how much upgrading their security system would cost, but they Martinez says they should have an idea by the end of the year.