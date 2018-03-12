Minor fire at old Kone building site injures one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- A maintenance worker suffered minor burns when a generator caught fire outside the former Kone building complex early in the afternoon of Monday, March 12.

Fire fighters responded to the call shortly before 1 p.m. There was quite a bit of billowing smoke on the site, drifting over the nearby I-74 bridge.

There were no reports of damage to the building and no other injuries. The injured maintenance worker was treated on the scene and did not require hospitalization.

Fire fighters said the generator in question was relatively new, appearing to be less than six months old.