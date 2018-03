Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- If you're planning a trip to Maquoketa Caves State Park when the weather warms up, you'll have to wait until the end of August.

The park has been shut down since February and will remain closed until August 24 due to road construction and electrical upgrades, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The campground will be closed from April 1 through August 30.