Man who shot and killed Chicago police commander pleads not guilty

CHICAGO, Illinois – The man charged with killing a Chicago police commander has pleaded not guilty.

Shomari Legghette was indicted last week on more than 50 counts.

Charges include 24 counts of first degree murder, as well as weapons and drug charges.

Commander Paul Bauer was shot multiple times last month after he spotted a man matching a radio description of an armed suspect.

Chicago Police Superintendent and dozens of police officers from Bauer’s 18th district attended the March 12 court appearance.

“I hope that he never ever sees the light of day.” said Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Legghette is a four time felon, previously convicted of weapons and drugs charges.

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence in this case.

His next court appearance is April 18.