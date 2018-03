Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The I-74 ramp heading north to eastbound John Deere Rd. will close due to construction starting today. A detour will be posted until the ramp re-opens in October.

Currently, side roads are open for detours but more construction will take place on 53rd and 60th Streets and portions of 38th Avenue soon.

In two weeks, westbound traffic on John Deere Road will be shifted onto eastbound lanes.

Construction is expected to finish by the end of the year.