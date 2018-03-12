× Davenport shots fired incident leads to arrest of one man

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Police say 21-year-old Michael Havig was arrested on March 11 after they responded to multiple shots fired calls on 2nd Street in the early hours of the morning.

Police said in a press release that Havig was showing signs of intoxication and was seen by witnesses firing a gun outside of his residence.Police say his blood alcohol content was .209.

Police say Havig “knowingly and willingly” fired a gun on two separate occasions outside of his residence.

He was charged with reckless use of a firearm, carrying a firearm while intoxicated and public intoxication.

Police did recover the gun that was used.