× Couple arrested after allegedly burglarizing rural Burlington home

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Deputies arrested a pair of alleged burglars accused of an early morning break-in on a rural stretch of U.S. 61 north of Burlington on Monday, March 12.

According to a release from the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department, a suspicious vehicle was seen pulling behind a home in the 16000 block of U.S. 61 around 2:30 a.m. Deputies followed the vehicle when it left the home and questioned the occupants.

Items stolen from the home as well as burglary tools were found inside the suspects’ car.

Arrested were Jon M. Pitts, 30 and Dawn M. Oberly, 3.

Pitts admitted going into the house via an unlocked windows and stealing doors and heaters as well as an outdoor air conditioning unit. Oberly refused to speak with deputies.

Both suspects were transported to the Des Moines County Correctional Center. They each face charges of 3rd degree burglary and possessing burglary tools.