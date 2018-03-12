Bride arrested for DUI on way to her wedding

MARANA, Ariz. – An Arizona bride was arrested while driving to her wedding – allegedly while impaired – Monday morning, and naturally there’s a photo, according to KTVK.

Sgt. Chriswell Scott of the Marana Police Department tweeted a picture of Amber Young’s arrest. She was wearing her wedding dress, hands cuffed behind her back.

According to Scott, Young was released after “submitting to a blood draw.”

Scott also said the 32-year-old did not take a breath test so there are no preliminary blood alcohol concentration (BAC) results.

Arizona has some of the strictest DUI laws in the country. Punishment is assured if a person’s BAC is 0.08 percent or above, but Arizona law allows consequences if there is impairment “to the slightest degree.”

Young’s arrest was preceded by a three-vehicle wreck. Scott tweeted that one person suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

“Don’t drive impaired, till death do we part doesn’t need any help,” Scott tweeted.