× ALDI now offering Instacart delivery in Quad Cities

BATAVIA, Illinois – Don’t feel like making a trek to the grocery store? Quad Citians can now have ALDI groceries delivered to their doors, thanks to the retailer’s partnership with online delivery service Instacart.

After a successful test run of the delivery service in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas, ALDI announced it would expand to the greater Chicagoland and northwest Indiana areas, as far as west as the Quad Cities.

You can now choose ALDI brand groceries online at https://www.instacart.com/aldi and Instacart will deliver the items in under an hour.

First-time Instacart customers can get $20 off and free delivery of their first Aldi order of $35 or more with code LOVEALDI. The discount code is valid through May 31, 2018.

ALDI does not currently offer an option to shop on its own website, so the Instacart partnership is a way to test online grocery demand, Scott Patton, ALDI’s Vice President of Corporate Buying, told Reuters. The move comes amid intense competition between companies like Whole Foods and Amazon to disrupt the fast-changing food retail market.

Even though ALDI appeals to shoppers based on its discount prices, the company doesn’t think that will deter them from paying extra for Instacart delivery.

“We are known for great quality and low prices,” Patton said. “All different income levels want to save money.”

The following locations have Instacart service available now:

1702 Brady Street Davenport Iowa 52803 5262 Elmore Avenue Davenport Iowa 52807 1880 38th Street Rock Island Illinois 61201 4211 Avenue of the Cities Moline Illinois 61265