A chill in the air arrives on Tuesday

Talk about a nice Monday! A few more clouds will roll in tonight, and we’ll drop into the mid 20s.

A very chilly northwest wind will keep us cool on Tuesday, but at least we’ll stay sunny. We’ll only manage to make it to the upper 30s, and we could see some gusts near 30 mph.

These 30s will be very short lived as warmer air moves in on Wednesday. We’ll warm up into the upper 40s on Wednesday, and into the 50s by Thursday through Saturday. A few showers may grace us by St. Patrick’s Day, but it doesn’t look it it’s going to be a soaker.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham