House under construction damaged by flames in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - A home was under construction when it caught fire on March 12.

The Davenport Fire Chief said the department got a call just after 1:30 P.M. to a home just down the road from Buchanan Elementary School.

Thick smoke and heavy flames were coming from the attic of the house.

Officials say it was difficult to get the fire under control because of the wind and because the house had a metal roof.

Nobody was hurt but the home is heavily damaged. There is still no clear reason that the fire broke out and the investigation is ongoing.