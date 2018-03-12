× Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Sweepstakes

The Harlem Globetrotters known for their one-of-a-kind family entertainment will bring their 2018 World Tourto the TaxSlayer Center on Sunday, April 8 at 3pm to take on their long-time adversaries the Washington Generals.

The Globetrotters will face a revamped Washington Generals team which recently launched a more competitive profile, making an appearance in The Basketball Tournament over the summer. The tournament-tested team is looking to snap a 47-year losing streak against their world famous rivals during their 2018 tour.

With a star-studded roster featuring Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard and Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Lister, Ace Jackson and Hoops Green – the Globetrotters’ show is unrivaled in the world of family entertainment. Their game at the TaxSlayer Center will showcase incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequaled fan interaction. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.

Register to win the opportunity for your son or daughter to be at Ball Kid at the event. Child nominated must be between the ages of 6 -12. Just fill out the form below. One winner will be selected to receive 4 tickets to the event, a meet and greet, a t-shirt and ball.

Deadline for entry is Sunday, April 1, 2018.

