Iowa Senator Nate Boulton makes campaign stop at Great River Brewery in Davenport

DAVENPORT-- Iowa Senator Nate Boulton met with dozens of people at Great River Brewery in downtown Davenport Sunday March, 11

Giving voters a chance to ask Boulton what he could bring to the table as governor.

“If (Boulton) would cover the basis of some of the things that I stated which is education, the elderly, the veterans’, health care, I would be more than willing to listen to him and see what he has to say,” says undecided voter Craig Kinzer.

During the event Boulton commented on a recent bill signed by Governor Kim Reynolds last week to equalize the school funding formula.

“I think it’s a nice first step it in some of the funding disparities but again we can’t be taking a victory lap on education,” says Boulton.

Also addressing cuts to a $7.2 billion budget.

“I think the disturbing trend is the fact that we’ve raided the rainy-day fund, that we’ve seen mid-year budget cuts, we’ve seen permanent budget cuts last year and we’re still looking at another round of mid-year budget cuts,” he says.

Iowa primary election are June 5.