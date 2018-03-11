Expect a quiet and cool start to the work week

What a nice end to the weekend! Sunshine will be giving way to more cloud cover tonight. We’ll only drop around 30, and it may be a bit breezy near the sunrise.

While Monday will start off mostly cloudy, the sunshine will return by the afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. We’ll keep the sunshine on Tuesday, but cooler air will be moving in from the north. Highs will only top out in the upper 30s.

A warming trend will begin on Wednesday with temperatures back in the upper 40s. We’ll get into the 50s by Thursday, and the low 50s are on track for Friday. However, a little rain may pass through on Friday. It doesn’t look quite as wet for our St. Patrick’s Day, and highs will stay in the 50s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham